David Mieure will not be returning as the athletic director for the 2021/2022 school year when Williston Basin School District No. 007 opens.
Superintendent Jeff Thake said in a phone call on June 2 that a change has been made within the district regarding the position, which he said is currently open.
“I just want to take the time to thank (Mieure) for his years of service," Thake said Wednesday morning.
Thake said this new change is not associated with the decision to combine districts, however it is related to plans the district has for the fall.
In the fall, Thake said they will be starting strategic planning where they'll be able to establish guiding principles that fuel decision making.
One of the areas they want to focus on in that strategic planning is activities and athletics.
Thake said ultimately they want to be able to build upon programs within activities and athletics and in doing so empower the school and gain more community voice across the city.
"That’s where we are and we’re really looking to grow our athletics and activities (department)," Thake said.
Although it will be a process, he said overall they are very excited about what the future is going to hold.
And, he said people will be raving about the great things the district will be doing.
“We’re all about growth and making sure we’re stimulating a growth (oriented) mindset," he said.