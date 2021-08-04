Eight-year-old Ezekiel Pehrson showed off his many medals and explained where each one was from inside the Williston Area Recreation Center on July 28.
And as he placed them over his neck for a photo-op, his medals clinked and clanked while he beamed and smiled.
Pehrson was proud because he was a state champion and he’s not the only one.
The Williston Sea Lions have several state champions on the team and others who placed in the top 10 in their events after the team competed in the 2021 Long Course State Championship Meet in Bismarck from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25.
Out of 12 teams from the state that competed, the Sea Lions placed seventh overall.
Several of those competitors talked about what it was like competing, winning or placing at the state meet during a July 28 interview.
Pehrson said he feels good after placing first in the 50m backstroke for his division. He also placed in the top five in several of his other events.
And Isaiah Schug agreed and he also said it felt amazing to be able to shave off seconds from his original times because it shows how much he has improved.
Riley Hancock said ultimately being in the top three at state in two of his events is just a happy feeling because he said he knows that means all the hard work they put in paid off.
“I just love swimming,” Hancock said.
Ten-year-old Norah Pierce also competed for the Sea Lions and placed first in the 400m freestyle and although she was quiet during the interview, she said she too was happy about how she did.
Overall, the Sea Lions performed well at the meet, and Kambree Draper led the team with the most wins.
She placed first five times and along with Pierce, Kara Hansen and Camden Ekblad-Lundby, she will be competing in the 2021 Central Zone 14 and under Championships, which will be in Westmont, Illinois from August 5 through August 7.
Not only did the team do well competitively, they also won the team spirit award.
With the long course coming to a close, head coach Cameron Elmer said after Zones there will be a short break for the team, but they’ll be back in the pool again for short course season.
Everyone in the interview said they’ll be participating in short course because, to put it as simply as Pehrson and Hancock did, they love it.
“It just makes me happy to see all my friends and I can actually get better at swimming,” Pehrson said.