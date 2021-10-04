Mason Haugenoe is finishing the fall tennis season on a high note, starting by completing this past weekend as the individual (singles) Western Dakota Association champion.
Haugenoe came into the West Region Tournament as the No. 2 seeded player, and on Saturday, Oct. 2, he came out as No. 1.
He defeated the No. 4 seeded player, Hunter Rice of Minot, in straight sets to claim the West Region singles title.
He becomes the first Coyote to do since Paul Christen in 1999. Christen is the Mandan coach.
Additionally, Haugenoe was named to the All-WDA team.
Throughout the tournament, Haugenoe was able to handle his opponents and avoid any close matches.
After getting a bye in the first round and winning 6-2, 6-2 in the second round, Haugenoe coasted through the rest of the bracket.
In the quarterfinals, Haugenoe defeated Brody Clarke of Bismarck Century 6-2, 6-0, and in the semifinals, he defeated Tyler Wahl of Bismarck High School 6-2, 6-2. Wahl was the No. 3 seeded player in the tournament.
Rice got to the championship match after winning a three-set battle against the No. 1 seed, Jared Pitcher of Century.
In the championship match, Rice was able to get three points in the first set, the most any opponent of Haugenoe recorded, but Rice fell 6-3, 6-2 to Haugenoe.
With the championship under his belt, Haugenoe now has his sights set on the state tournament, which will be held in Grand Forks from Thursday, Oct. 7 to Saturday Oct. 9.
Overall, the top eight placewinners in singles and doubles advanced to the state tournament.