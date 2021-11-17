If there’s anything Marissa Branham can leave behind for Williston High School, it’s her legacy.
The Williston senior is officially a three-time state champion after placing first in the 200 yard IM over the weekend.
She’s been a constant and present leader on the Williston High School girls swimming and diving team during her high school tenure and now, she’s going to take what she learned in the WDA to the Summit League.
Branham signed her letter of intent to swim at South Dakota State University on Tuesday, Nov. 16 next to her family.
Her smile never left her face while she posed for picture after picture with her family and friends.
“I’m excited,” she said after signing. “I’m just happy.”
Branham said she’s most excited about being competitive on a different level.
“High school athletics is competitive, but college is a whole other level and there’s always competition,” she said. “That’s what I’m excited for. I love competition.”
And after competing in college, she said she hopes to do something that will help people.
This goal originated from the qualities she learned through swimming.
“I want to find a job where I can find my place in the world and where I can do something to help people,” she said. “I want to do what swimming has done for me, for other people. I learned so much about hard work, dedication and focus and about being on a team, and I want to still be a part of that (after college) but in a different aspect.”
Branham said nothing comes without hard work, and although she said there is a little nervousness when it comes to a big change like this, it’s nothing she can’t handle.
As a result of her state performance and her signing to swim at SDSU, Branham is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Congratulations, Marissa, and good luck on your college adventure.