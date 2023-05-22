Watford City and Williston High School traveled to Bismarck on Friday to compete in the West Region Track and Field meet.
Bismarck High placed first in girls with 133 total points. Century High School took first place in boys with 172 points.
Watford City took 10th in girls (32) and eighth (22) in boys. Williston High School placed seventh in girls (52) and fifth in boys (65). Each team had a number of athletes qualify for the North Dakota High School Activities Association State A Track and Field Meet on Thursday through Saturday.
Results, boys
100 meters
6. JD Williams 11.14a (Williston) (Q)
18. Malaki Sik 11.68a (Williston)
28. Colter Azbell 11.97a (Williston)
38. Dylan Hoglund 12.13a (Williston)
40. Jasiah Norton 12.20a (Watford City)
42. Leo Predonzan 12.36a (Watford City)
44. Andrew Wurzer 13.19a (Watford City)
46. Daniel Peterson 13.38a (Watford City)
47. Daniel Arreola 13.50aPR (Watford City)
200 meters
9. Ethan Dennis 22.78a (Watford City) (Q)
10. JD Williams 22.88a (Williston) (Q)
14. Malaki Sik 23.20aPR (Williston) (Q)
18. Parker Schuster 23.34aPR (Watford City)
35. Dexter Yohan 24.26aPR (Williston)
40. Jasiah Norton 24.58a (Watford City)
41. Dante Leguizamon 24.89aPR (Williston)
45. Daniel Peterson 26.84aPR (Watford City)
400 meters
14. Isiah St. Romain 53.70a (Williston) (Q)
32. Daniel Peterson 1:00.37a (Watford City)
34. Jayden Waggoner 1:01.24a (Watford City)
35. Andrew Wurzer 1:01.40a (Watford City)
38. Daniel Arreola 1:02.91a (Watford City)
800 meters
1. Ethan Moe 1:54.43aSR (Williston) (Q)
8. Hunter Hart 2:02.07a (Williston) (Q)
11. Tanner Edwards 2:02.83aPR (Watford City)
16. Dehico Bocanegra Tovar 2:07.32aPR (Watford City)
25. Caleb Osborn 2:13.52aPR (Williston)
29. Owen Cowan 2:18.06a (Williston)
32. Joseph Mattson 2:19.38aPR (Williston)
35. Zachary Tomlinson 2:22.42a (Watford City)
37. Judah Mitchell 2:23.87a (Watford City)
38. Damaso Munoz Casai 2:24.83aPR (Watford City)
1,600 meters
1. Ethan Moe 4:12.34aPR (Williston) (Q)
4. Fynn Krenz 4:31.21aSR (Williston) (Q)
14. Owen Cowan 4:44.83a (Williston)
19. Dehico Bocanegra Tovar 4:49.03a (Watford City)
20. Wyatt Adkins 4:49.11aSR (Williston)
29. Adam March 5:02.81aPR (Williston)
32. Zachary Tomlinson 5:15.63aPR (Watford City)
35. Damaso Munoz Casai 5:28.79aPR (Watford City)
36. Judah Mitchell 5:37.07a (Watford City)
3,200 meters
1. Ivan Askim 9:35.98aSR (Williston) (Q)
4. Thomas Haskins 9:51.21aPR (Williston) (Q)
5. Fynn Krenz 9:52.03a (Williston) (Q)
9. Cooper Ames 9:56.82aPR (Williston) (Q)
11. Logan Ackman 10:18.90a (Williston)
300m hurdles
2. Ethan Dennis 40.02aPR (Watford City) (Q)
21. Chase Cutshall 44.98a (Watford City)
24. Dante Leguizamon 45.84aPR (Williston)
25. Aiden Zugg 47.04aSR (Williston)
Shot put
25. Ayden Domerese 40-09.50 (Watford City)
30. Thaydan Arnold 38-05.00 (Watford City)
36. Jeison Nunez-Sanchez 35-03.00 (Watford City)
38. Malakai Daniel 34-06.00 (Williston)
40. Austin Miller 33-11.00PR (Watford City)
41. Jayden Waggoner 33-09.00 (Watford City)
42. Pascual Murillo 32-01.00PR (Williston)
Discus
29. Aiden Zugg 105-02PR (Williston)
30. Ayden Domerese 103-02 (Watford City)
32. Malakai Daniel 98-09 (Williston)
35. Thaydan Arnold 96-06 (Watford City)
40. Jeison Nunez-Sanchez 84-03SR (Watford City)
41. Jayden Waggoner 80-04 (Watford City)
42. Austin Miller 78-05PR (Watford City)
44. Pascual Murillo 59-06 (Williston)
Javelin
7. Ty Wiedrich 152-00 (Williston) (Q)
35. Pascual Murillo 83-10 (Williston)
High jump
14. Xavier McGorman 5-06.00PR (Watford City)
Long jump
8. Isiah St. Romain 20-09.00 (Williston) (Q)
17. Dexter Yohan 19-06.50 (Williston) (Q)
22. JD Williams 18-07.00 (Williston) (Q)
26. Leo Predonzan 17-06.00 (Watford City)
28. Chase Cutshall 17-05.00 (Watford City)
33. Mason Main 16-09.50 (Williston)
35. Judah Mitchell 16-06.50 (Watford City)
37. Xavier McGorman 13-08.50 (Watford City)
Results, girls
100 meters
16. Kaylea Kealoha 13.53a (Williston) (Q)
30. Lainey Powell 14.45a (Williston)
32. Kendall Gentry 14.54a (Williston)
33. Nikki Bristow 14.69a (Williston)
36. Damitria Brantley 14.84a (Watford City)
37. Judea Sayndee 15.44a (Watford City)
38. Bailey Mattson 15.50a (Watford City)
39. Keyshaunte Dean 15.91a (Watford City)
40. Ayla Norton 15.92aPR (Watford City)
200 meters
13. Kaylea Kealoha 27.56aSR (Williston)
26. Darbie Moberg 28.66aPR (Watford City)
30. Elyse Lux 29.26a (Williston)
31. Nikki Bristow 29.41a (Williston)
33. Kendall Gentry 29.65a (Williston)
36. Lainey Powell 30.13a (Williston)
39. Kenzy Kuchenbuch 32.20a (Watford City)
40. Keyshaunte Dean 32.62a (Watford City)
41. Judea Sayndee 32.85a (Watford City)
400 meters
2. Fallon Sampsel 59.13aPR (Watford City) (Q)
5. Keira Shannon 1:01.41aPR (Williston) (Q)
25. Lainey Powell 1:08.74a (Williston)
32. Bailey Mattson 1:14.61aPR (Watford City)
34. Sarah Ruhle 1:23.53a (Watford City)
800 meters
2. Dru Zander 2:23.81aPR (Williston) (Q)
10. Brynna Ames 2:32.95aPR (Williston)
24. Harley Jeannotte 2:48.16aPR (Williston)
27. Jacqueline Swanson 2:50.74a (Williston)
28. Anna Pippenger 2:50.75a (Williston)
1,600 meters
3. Angela Wold 5:22.83aPR (Williston) (Q)
15. Brooklynn Kitchens 5:47.04aPR (Williston)
16. Savanna Olson 5:47.87 (Watford City)
22. Abbey TeSoro 5:55.83aPR (Williston)
24. Jacqueline Swanson 6:00.23aPR (Williston)
27. Anna Pippenger 6:07.83aPR (Williston)
31. Katie Olson 6:15.41a (Watford City)
3,200 meters
1. Jaelyn Ogle 11:15.79aSR (Watford City) (Q)
3. Cambree Moss 11:44.49a (Williston) (Q)
4. Marenn Larsen 11:47.52a (Williston) (Q)
100m hurdles
20. Damitria Brantley 19.66a (Watford City)
300m hurdles
9. Amelia Wisness 49.55aPR (Watford City)
Shot put
26. Destiny Brinkley 29-07.00PR (Williston)
29. Jordan Stauffer 29-04.00 (Williston)
35. Sawyer Rafferty 27-00.00 (Watford City)
36. Flynn Robinson 26-10.00 (Watford City)
39. Iris Nevarez 24-08.00 (Watford City)
Discus
14. Jordan Stauffer 104-06PR (Williston)
28. Iris Nevarez 92-08 (Watford City)
37. Sawyer Rafferty 65-00PR (Watford City)
38. Keyshaunte Dean 55-09 (Watford City)
Javelin
24. Kenzy Kuchenbuch 84-10 (Watford City)
32. Jordan Stauffer 68-09 (Williston)
High jump
4. Kendra Hall 5-01.00PR (Williston) (Q)
11. Lacey Sime 4-09.00 (Williston)
11. Keeley Call 4-09.00 (Williston)
11. Brynna Ames 4-09.00 (Williston)
21. Kymber-Lee McGorman 4-07.00 (Watford City)
Pole vault
2. Kaitlyn Barbarick 10-09.00PR (Williston) (Q)
11. Madelynn Johnson 7-09.00 (Williston)
Long jump
6. Micah Fleck 16-06.50 (Williston) (Q)
20. Taylor Rath 15-01.00 (Williston)
30. Kendall Gentry 14-03.50 (Williston)
32. Ayla Norton 11-03.00PR (Watford City)
Triple jump
15. Kendra Hall 31-08.50 (Williston)