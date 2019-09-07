Due to poor weather, the Mandan Kiwanis Meet, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, has been cancelled. Both the Williston boys and girls cross country teams were scheduled to compete in Mandan. There will be no makeup date for the meet.
Williston's next scheduled cross country event is the Anderson/Stavn Invitational which will take place in Bismarck on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Meanwhile, the Coyotes boys soccer team played through the rain at Legends Field on Saturday, but fell short against Jamestown, 7-0. Still searching for their first win of the season, Williston's next scheduled match is at home against Minot on Tuesday, Sept. 10.