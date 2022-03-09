Madison Spacher, a senior at Watford City High School, has always been an asset to her teams.
From volleyball to basketball to softball, Spacher is always present and determined to excel and improve game after game.
Now, her efforts in basketball (to be specific) have paid off.
Spacher was named to the All-WDA team alongside teammate Jessica Mogen.
Spacher also received this year’s WDA Senior Scholar Award.
Spacher was one of two students selected for the Senior Scholar Award.
The other athlete was Chase Bowlinger of Bismarck Century.
The award is based on academic excellence, community service and participation in activities.
Spacher and Bowlinger are also up for the state senior scholar award which is sponsored by NDIAA.
With this in mind and for all her efforts in her final season as a Lady Wolf, she is also this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Spacher finished her basketball season as one of the leaders on the team.
Overall, she had a 44.8 percent shooting average.
Additionally she had 168 total rebounds, 69 assists, 44 steals and 18 blocks. Spacher will attend Valley City State University to play basketball and to get a degree in teaching, according to a post on the McKenzie County Public School District #1 Facebook page
Congratulations, Madison and good luck this spring!