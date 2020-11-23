Although winter high school sports in the state are expected to continue Nov. 30 with competition starting Dec. 14, there are still several concerns that pose a threat to sports in general.
The main concern — spreading COVID-19.
Active cases, hospitalizations and deaths have risen sharply in North Dakota in October and November, according to a Nov. 18 press release from Gov. Doug Burgum’s office.
Additionally, it took the state over five months to reach 100 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19, but just four more weeks to exceed 200 hospitalizations and only 13 additional days to exceed 300 hospitalizations, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
Now, based on the record high number of new positives in the first half of November, North Dakota hospitals project capacity constraints to escalate to possible shortages in the coming weeks.
And according to the press release, this was one of the reasons why Burgum initially issued the Nov. 13 order that included measures such as originally postponing all sports start dates to Dec. 14 (that order has since been amended to postpone sports to Nov. 30 and competitions to Dec. 14).
Balancing sports and COVID-19 risks
But where does high school sports fall into all of this?
Burgum said there is an “invisible epidemic” happening among the youth, teens and young adults ages 20-29.
What that means is, even though young people who test positive for COVID-19 rarely require hospitalization, there is still a rapid chain of transmission occurring in North Dakota right now, Burgum said.
Consequently, the actions of “individuals, families and teams have direct impacts on health care workers and those they care for in hospitals and long-term care centers now and in the future, especially over the next 10 days when traditional multi-generational gatherings hold dangerous transmission possibilities,” the press release states.
Also, the number of positive cases for those younger than 18 have climbed in North Dakota with 103 cases in June, 399 in July, 721 in August, 1,610 in September, 3,061 in October and 3,224 through the first 17 days of November, according to the press release.
And according to the North Dakota Department of Health, this growth in cases also holds among 14- to 18-year-olds, from 366 cases in August to 943 cases in September, to 1,375 cases in October, to already 1,320 cases so far in November.
Schools and contact tracing have reported greater positive spread and close contact designations in sports and activities compared to classroom settings, according to the press release.
However, high school athletics and activities play a very important role in aiding in the mental, emotional and physical health of young students.
According to the North Dakota High School Activities Association’s Return to Competition Guidelines, there are numerous physical and psychosocial benefits students receive from what they called “education-based activity participation.”
The document states that students “who participate in school activities learn life lessons in an environment that cannot be duplicated.”
“The academic achievements, social and leadership skills, as well as overall mental health are known to be greatly enhanced in students who participate in a school activity compared to those who do not,” the document states. “The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in thousands of North Dakota students missing out on these life-shaping educational experiences over the past several months.”
The document was drafted at the start of the 2020-2021 school year and updated on Sept. 10.
The NDHSAA doesn’t ignore the infection risks from the pandemic.
At the start of the document, there is a section that acknowledges infection risks.
Under this section it states that students and their families, along with school personnel must recognize COVID-19 risks and implement best practices to reasonably mitigate these risks.
Participation in school activities is voluntary, but every individual participating or wanting to participate in sports or activities will need to evaluate the risk versus the benefits of activity participation, the document states.
“Those immunocompromised students and staff, or those who live with family members with elevated health concerns, should evaluate associated risks of participation and may choose not to participate,” according to the document.
Additionally, the primary means of COVID-19 transmission is through respiratory droplets and potentially through aerosolization.
Therefore, the document states that risk mitigation strategies should be aimed at reducing the likelihood of a person’s respiratory droplets coming into contact with another person.
“Every school is different and every activity is different. Certain mitigation strategies may be feasible in one school or for one activity, but not another,” according to the document.
T
he governor’s plea
Burgum said he and others understand and appreciate the concerns about the mental health needs of students, and they share them and empathize with the students who have sacrificed so much this year.
But, he also made a plea on behalf of the overworked and overwhelmed health care providers, stating in the press release that they can’t allow an unchecked spread of infections to keep growing to the point where more and more schools are forced to switch to full distance learning due to lack of teachers.
He said staying in school is also detrimental to students’ mental health and academic progress, and he said he and others also must consider the mental well-being of the state’s health care workers.
“If we want to ease the tremendous burden on our teachers and staff, first responders, nurses and doctors, and make sure a staffed hospital bed is available for every patient – both COVID and non-COVID – who needs one until we can bridge the gap to an approved and effective vaccine, then we need to come together as friends, neighbors, and citizens and support one another through the impending challenges ahead,” he said.
However, athletic directors, principals, students and their families that have been interviewed in the past and recently were not against the governor’s orders, recognized the risks and understood why sports were postponed.
They just want to play and are willing to do whatever it takes to get to do so.
“Kudos to the kids”
At the center of all the conversations over winter sports sits the students.
Dave Butler, the activities director at Williston Trinity Christian School, and Cory Fleck, the principal and superintendent for Trinity Christian, said in a Nov. 18 interview that they knew the students’ best interest was in mind when Burgum issued his first order.
And they said although it’s sad for the students who want to play, those same students also understand why they can’t play at the moment.
“That’s where our hearts are (with the students),” Fleck said. “We’ll do what we need to do as a school...(but) it is sad. You want these kids to be able to do extra-curricular activities and compete and...have fun.”
Fleck also said as an educator he knows that having experiences and interactions such as those that take place within activities and athletics is important to a child’s growth, which is something he and others involved want.
At the same time, he also said they want that without putting people’s lives at risk or increasing somebody else’s chances of getting sick.
Then there’s the kids, a group of individuals that Butler calls resilient.
“That’s what I’m really proud of them for,” Butler said. “They’re a resilient group and I think I can speak on behalf of all the kids in the area probably. They’re all hard working, resilient kids and they’ll rally and hopefully sooner or later they can start that rally back.”
Butler and Fleck weren’t alone with their feelings about the situation.
David Mieure, the activities director at Williston High School, shared similar sentiments regarding the importance of staying safe, taking it one day at a time and doing whatever was needed to still have a winter sports season.
“Times are tough right now and...unsettling,” Mieure said in a Nov. 18 interview. “I feel for our student athletes, I feel for our coaching staffs, I feel for our community and our parents and everybody involved. Things are not fun right now. But we need to try to...stay positive and test negative.”
Mieure highlighted that a lot of what is happening is out of their control, and he said he is supportive and respects the state’s leadership especially during this time because the decisions that are being made are not easy ones.
“No one wants to make these disappointing decisions and it’s hard making decisions that are out of your control,” he said. “What the governor has done and what the NDHSAA has done, it’s not easy and we want to be understanding, respectful and flexible during these times...everyone is just doing the best they can.”
Despite what is happening, he said his kids at WHS are adapting extremely well to the situation, and although their trajectory for winter sports has been changed how everyone responds and reacts to the situation is what counts.
“You got to stay positive and I understand that these are hard times but not everything is about what happens to you but how you react to it and I hope our kids understand that,” he said. “We’re trying to make the best of the situation under the circumstances and our thing right now is just keeping everyone healthy—mentally, physically, emotionally, you name it...we’re all in this together.”
But Blake Lampert, the athletic director at Grenora High School, summed it up best when he was being interviewed on Nov. 18.
“Kudos to the kids,” he said.
Lampert said his kids, like others at the other area schools, are pretty focused on getting back to playing their sports.
“They’re not going out to Williston or going out to eat,” Lampert said about his students. “They’re going home and doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Lampert said he and his staff continue to prepare for winter sports, they continue to plan for practices and they are still doing the things they should be doing, just like the coaching staffs at Williston, Trinity Christian, Tioga, Trenton, Watford City, Alexander and Ray high schools.
But most importantly, he said he tells the kids that sports will come back.
They just have to wait.