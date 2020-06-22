Longest Dam Run race results

Greta Eder, Bryan Eder and Carrie Eder of Williston were among those who competed in the 26th annual Longest Dam Run 5K in Fort Peck, Montana Saturday.
A total of 208 entrants participated in the 10K run, 5K run, 1 mile run and 5K walk.
Greta won the 19-29 age division and finished 4th overall out of 54 females with a time of 24:00. Carrie placed 4th in the 30-39 age group, and Bryan took 2nd in the male 60-69 category.
Bryan coaches track and cross country at Williston Trinity Christian School. Greta will be the assistant cross country coach this fall.
The overall winners of the 5K run (3.1 miles) were Tyler Moriarty of Bozeman in 18:28 and Ali Flaten of Glasgow in 21:41.
The overall winners of the 10K run (6.2 miles) were Cesar Mireles of Richey in 39:32 and Veronica Melby of Sidney in 46:50.