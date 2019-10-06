In local prep sports news from this past weekend of action:
- The Williston Coyotes boys cross country team took first place at the Miles City Invite. Meanwhile, the girls cross country squad came in third place.
- The WHS girls swim and dive team finished up in seventh place at the West Fargo Invite.
- In boys tennis, doubles players Mason Haugenoe and Colby Nehring took fourth place at WDA West Regionals, and will be competing in the NDHSAA state doubles tournament, which is scheduled to be held in Grand Forks on Oct. 11-12.
- In six-man football on Friday, Oct. 4, the MonDak Thunder (4-2) was defeated by Richey/Lambert 36-32.