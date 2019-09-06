On Thursday, Sept. 5, the Powers Lake Ranchers dropped the first two sets against Divide County before eventually coming back to win the match, 14-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-13.
For Powers Lake, Emilee Puckett led the way with eight kills, and teammates Savanna Fredrickson and Maddy Fraunfelter had six and five kills respectively. Meanwhile, Ryanne Slemin accounted for a team leading 15 digs, and Camryn Rystedt led the Ranchers in assists with 18.
In other local volleyball action from Thursday, Watford City was victorious over Turtle Mountain in four sets, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22. For the Wolves, Emma Mogen led the club with eight kills, and Emma Shelley was second on the team with six. Mogen and Riley Faller also contributed with 15 assists on the evening.