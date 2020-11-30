Ten volleyball players from District 15 were named to the 2020 All District Team in early November.
In addition to the all district team, 10 players were also named to the 2020 All Tournament Team for District 15, and the 2020 District 15 Coach of the Year and Senior Athlete of the Year was announced as well.
The awards were presented Nov. 6.
2020 All District Team (Regular Season)
Alyssa St. Pierre (Trenton Tigers)
Alexa St. Pierre (Trenton Tigers)
Jacee Turcotte (Trenton Tigers)
Ellie Haskins (Williston Trinity Christian Crusaders)
Molly Setchfield (Williston Trinity Christian Crusaders)
Annie Vaughn (Williston Trinity Christian Crusaders)
Tianna Dwyer (Alexander Comets)
Renee Cross (Alexander Comets)
Bailey Christianson (Parshall Lady Braves)
Lexus Fox (White Shield Lady Warriors)
2020 District 15 Coach of the Year
Terrille Jacobson, head coach for the Alexander Comets
2020 District 15 Senior Athlete of the Year
Alyssa St. Pierre (Trenton Tigers) (co-winner)
Alexa St. Pierre (Trenton Tigers) (co-winner)
2020 All Tournament Team District 15
Mya Johnson (New Town)
Carter Charboneau (New Town)
Ellie Haskins (Williston Trinity Christian)
Annie Vaughn (Williston Trinity Christian)
Renee Cross (Alexander)
Tianna Dwyer (Alexander)
Jacee Turcotte (Trenton)
Alyssa St. Pierre (Trenton)
Alexa St. Pierre (Trenton)
Lexus Fox (White Shield)
District 15 Volleyball Tournament Results
1st – Trenton Tigers
2nd – Williston Trinity Christian Crusaders
3rd – Alexander Comets
4th – New Town Eagles