Alexander head coach Terrille Jacobson talks to her team during a timeout in a District 15 tournament game against Williston Trinity Christian. Alexander lost the game, but will still compete in the Region 8 tournament starting Nov. 10.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Ten volleyball players from District 15 were named to the 2020 All District Team in early November.

In addition to the all district team, 10 players were also named to the 2020 All Tournament Team for District 15, and the 2020 District 15 Coach of the Year and Senior Athlete of the Year was announced as well.

The awards were presented Nov. 6.

2020 All District Team (Regular Season)

Alyssa St. Pierre (Trenton Tigers)

Alexa St. Pierre (Trenton Tigers)

Jacee Turcotte (Trenton Tigers)

Ellie Haskins (Williston Trinity Christian Crusaders)

Molly Setchfield (Williston Trinity Christian Crusaders)

Annie Vaughn (Williston Trinity Christian Crusaders)

Tianna Dwyer (Alexander Comets)

Renee Cross (Alexander Comets)

Bailey Christianson (Parshall Lady Braves)

Lexus Fox (White Shield Lady Warriors)

2020 District 15 Coach of the Year

Terrille Jacobson, head coach for the Alexander Comets

2020 District 15 Senior Athlete of the Year

Alyssa St. Pierre (Trenton Tigers) (co-winner)

Alexa St. Pierre (Trenton Tigers) (co-winner)

2020 All Tournament Team District 15

Mya Johnson (New Town)

Carter Charboneau (New Town)

Ellie Haskins (Williston Trinity Christian)

Annie Vaughn (Williston Trinity Christian)

Renee Cross (Alexander)

Tianna Dwyer (Alexander)

Jacee Turcotte (Trenton)

Alyssa St. Pierre (Trenton)

Alexa St. Pierre (Trenton)

Lexus Fox (White Shield)

District 15 Volleyball Tournament Results

1st – Trenton Tigers

2nd – Williston Trinity Christian Crusaders

3rd – Alexander Comets

4th – New Town Eagles

