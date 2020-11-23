Linton-HMB can now celebrate and be referred to as the state champion.
The three opponents Linton-HMB faced in the state tournament all walked away from the matchups with shutout losses as the Lions completed a dominant state appearance with a 3-0 win over Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich in the title game to capture the state title.
Despite being shut out in the overall game score, L-E-M pushed Linton-HMB to have to get more than 25 points in two sets to win those sets. In set one, the Lions won 27-25, then winning set two by a slightly less-stressful 25-20 score. The Cardinals had one last big push in them to stave off the sweep, but Linton-HMB eventually won the third set 26-24.
Teegan Scherr was the impact player of the game for the Lions, leading them on offense with 20 kills (11 more than the player with the second-most) and added 18 digs. Gracie Schumacher, Callie Hase and JayCee Richter also had good games to boost the Lions.
For class B, behind Linton-HMB, here is the order that the other state contenders finished in, as a result of their respective placement matches on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich took second place after losing to Linton-HMB. L-E-M was the defending state champion from last year, and the title is Linton-HMB’s first in program history.
Thompson took third place for Class B after defeating Northern Cass 3-2, Dickinson Trinity took fifth place after defeating Flasher 3-0 and Kenmare took seventh place after defeating Minot Our Redeemer’s 3-1.
Along with the crowning of the state champions, the North Dakota High School Coaches Association also released its awards for the senior athlete and coaches of the year awards for both Class A and B.
In Class B, the Senior Athlete of the Year is Sadie Hansen from Oakes, and the Coach of the Year is Jamie Richter from Linton-HMB.