Liberty Energy and Upper Missouri Relay for Life Williston Marathon, a Boston Marathon qualifier, is Saturday.
With over 100 members already signed up, the marathon is for everyone to enjoy. From the weekend track walker to the seasoned marathon veterans, there are distances for every group. The event offers a marathon totaling 26.2 miles, a half marathon of 13.1 miles, a 10K run, a 5K run and a 5K walk.
The event is to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society and Upper Missouri Relay for Life, where all the proceeds of the marathon will be donated.
The marathon, which is the first premiere endurance event in Williston, will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the XWA Airport at Aviation Gate 4. The marathon runners will begin first with each group starting around 15 minutes after the previous group. Prize money will be awarded to the top five runners.
The event was put together by race directors Janessa Storlie and Hugh Kuchta. Kuchta also put together the "Battle of the Bakken" in which companies or organizations had a competition to see who could run the most miles monthly.
The race is significant for more serious runners because the marathon is USATF (United States Track and Field) certified, meaning a marathon runner who competes can take their time and qualify for the Boston Marathon.
The Boston Athletic Association states these times to meet qualifications:
"One of the No. 1 ways to assist with cancer prevention is taking care of your physical health," Storlie said. "The committee and I wanted to create an event the community could look forward to year after year that keeps the Williston community motivated to stay healthy. We have long winters in our area, and it can be difficult to stay active."
Storlie recognized that without the sponsors of the event it would have been difficult to get the marathon going.
"A huge thank you to all the support from Liberty Energy and Chord Energy for their support with the Liberty Williston Marathon. We would not be able to put on this event without the support of our sponsors," Storlie said.
"As a competitive runner all my life, I competed in the 1980 Olympic Trials Marathon with a time of 2 hours 22 minutes and 58 seconds," Kuchta said. "I would be thrilled to see one of Williston's great young runners qualify for the next U.S Olympic Trials on this course or in four years for the 2028 U.S. Olympic Trials."