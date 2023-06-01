Marathon 23

Flyer for the Liberty Williston Marathon

Liberty Energy and Upper Missouri Relay for Life Williston Marathon, a Boston Marathon qualifier, is Saturday.

With over 100 members already signed up, the marathon is for everyone to enjoy. From the weekend track walker to the seasoned marathon veterans, there are distances for every group. The event offers a marathon totaling 26.2 miles, a half marathon of 13.1 miles, a 10K run, a 5K run and a 5K walk. 



