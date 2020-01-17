Things started out quite well for the Williston Coyotes during their home match with the Legacy Sabers on Friday, Jan. 17. However, the visiting Sabers stormed back to eventually win, 42-36.
In the heavyweight division, Williston junior Van Smith began the evening with a first round pin (0:44) of Legacy senior Josh Haag. Including Smith, five of the Coyotes’ first six wrestlers won their matches in the first round.
Up next at 106 pounds, WHS eighth grader Aaron Morris pinned Legacy’s Walke Sabot (0:43). Williston freshman Micah Larson, wrestling at 113 pounds, followed with a pin of Caden Eckroth (1:27). Then, 120-pound Jack Coles became the fourth consecutive Coyote wrestler to record a first round pin as he defeated Isaac Mitchell (1:23).
After a Wyatt Hansen’s 7-2 decision loss to Legacy’s Jakob Blumhagen, WHS’s Kaleb Minton needed just 22 seconds to dispatch Cannon Bertch at 132 pounds. Up 30-3 at that point, Williston sophomore Cutter Jones (138) lost a hotly contested 5-3 decision when opponent Tim Kadrmas executed a two-point reversal in the closing seconds.
After that match, the Sabers reeled off five consecutive pins against the Coyotes, and also received six more points due to Williston’s forfeit in the 195-pound weight class to secure the road victory. The last bout of the evening featured a Williston victory as sophomore Aidan Murphy was able to pin Legacy senior Keaton Erhardt (5:08).
Up next for the Coyotes, who now own a season record of 1-4, they are slated to host the Bismarck Demons on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Jon Cole Gymnasium.