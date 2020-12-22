The Preseason Class B boys and girls basketball polls of the 2020-21 season were released Monday, December 21.
The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Polls
1. Four Winds-Minneaukan (16) 1-0 196
2. Enderlin (3) 2-0 177
3. Grafton (1) 2-0 164
4. Dickinson Trinity 3-0 132
5. Beulah 1-1 100
6. Shiloh Christian 2-0 66
7. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 2-0 57
8. Linton/HMB 2-0 52
9. Rugby 2-1 43
10. Oakes 0-0 37
Others Receiving Votes: Kindred (2-0), Dunseith (3-0), Powers Lake (3-0), Thompson (2-0), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (2-0), Oak Grove (1-0), Hatton Northwood (1-2), Central Cass (1-0).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis
North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Polls
1. Kindred (5) 1-1 166
2. Langdon/Edmore/Munich (7) 2-1 161
3. Central Cass (4) 2-0 132
4. Linton/HMB (2) 1-0 123
5. Grafton (1) 0-1 110
6. Trenton (1) 3-0 92
7. Beulah 4-0 50
8. Dickinson Trinity 1-0 46
9 (tie). Rugby 1-1 40
9 (tie). Shiloh Christian 2-1 40
Others Receiving Votes: Thompson (2-0), Carrington (2-0), Glenburn (3-0), Benson County (1-0), Four Winds-Minnewaukan (0-1), Hettinger-Scranton (3-1), Kenmare (3-0), Midway-Minto (1-0), Our Redeemer's (3-0).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis