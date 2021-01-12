The latest Class B boys and girls basketball polls were released Monday.
The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Polls (January 11)
1. Enderlin (8) 5-1 188
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (5) 5-1 180
3. Grafton (7) 6-0 174
4. Dickinson Trinity 8-1 145
5. Langdon/Edmore/Munich (1) 5-0 127
6. Kindred 5-0 103
7. Dunseith 4-0 78
8. Rugby 6-1 47
9. Central Cass 7-0 44
10. Beulah 4-3 26
Others Receiving Votes: Powers Lake (5-0), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (6-1), Linton-HMB (4-1), Ellendale (5-1), Drake-Anamoose (6-1), Flasher (5-1), Oakes (3-1), White Shield (3-2).
North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Polls (January 11)
1. Central Cass (15) 7-0 204
2. Kindred (6) 6-1 190
3. Grafton 6-1 165
4. Linton-HMB 6-1 143
5. Thompson 7-0 132
6. Glenburn 8-0 68
7. Kenmare 8-0 61
8. Wilton-Wing 8-0 49
9. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 6-3 40
10. Carrington 6-2 28
Others Receiving Votes: Trenton (5-1), Oakes (5-0), Hettinger-Scranton (7-2), Kidder County (5-1), Hatton-Northwood (6-0), Northern Cass (5-2), Rugby (4-2), LaMoure-LM (5-1), Our Redeemer's (8-1).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis