VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The latest Class B boys and girls basketball polls of the 2020-21 season were released Monday, Jan. 18.
The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Polls (Jan. 18)
1. Enderlin (12) 8-1 205
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (8) 6-1 201
3. Dickinson Trinity 10-1 169
4. Langdon/Edmore/Munich (2) 7-0 158
5. Grafton 8-1 120
6. Dunseith 5-0 110
7. Kindred 6-1 41
8. Powers Lake 7-0 39
9. Central Cass 8-1 38
10. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 7-1 37
Others Receiving Votes: North Border (7-1), Rugby (8-2), Ellendale (8-1), Linton-HMB (7-1), Drake-Anamoose (8-1), Beulah (4-4), Bishop Ryan (6-1), Oakes (5-2).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis
North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Polls (January 18)
1. Central Cass (22) 9-0 220
2. Grafton 8-1 177
3. Kindred 9-2 176
4. Linton-HMB 9-1 158
5. Glenburn 10-0 112
6. Kenmare 11-0 107
7. Thompson 9-1 91
8. Wilton-Wing 10-0 85
9. Oakes 7-0 28
10. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 9-3 23
Others Receiving Votes: Kidder County (7-1), Carrington (7-3), Center-Stanton (9-1), Northern Cass (6-2), Velva (8-2), Beulah (8-2), Trenton (6-2).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis