The latest Class B boys and girls basketball polls of the 2020-21 season were released Monday, January 4.
The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
Jan. 4 Class B Boys Basketball Poll
1. Enderlin (7) 4-1 189
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (5) 3-1 185
3. Grafton (8) 4-0 184
4. Dickinson Trinity (1) 5-1 168
5. Langdon/Edmore/Munich (1) 3-0 136
6. Kindred 3-0 116
7. Dunseith 4-0 71
8. Rugby 4-1 42
9. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 4-0 37
10. Beulah 2-3 28
Others Receiving Votes: Central Cass (5-0), Flasher (5-0), Powers Lake (3-0), Linton-HMB (3-1), Shiloh Christian (3-3), Oakes (0-0), Velva (4-1).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis
Jan. 4 Class B Girls Basketball Poll
1. Central Cass (10) 6-0 207
2. Kindred (12) 3-1 204
3. Grafton 3-1 161
4. Carrington 6-0 138
5. Linton-HMB 2-1 127
6. Trenton 4-0 107
7. Thompson 4-0 91
8. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 3-3 37
9. Our Redeemer's 6-0 27
10. Glenburn 4-0 23
Others Receiving Votes: Wilton-Wing (5-0), Shiloh Christian (4-3), Kenmare (5-0), Oakes (3-0), Beulah (5-1), Kidder County (4-1), LaMoure-LM (3-0), Rugby (2-2), Benson County (2-1), Northern Cass (3-2).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis
