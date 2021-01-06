The latest Class B boys and girls basketball polls of the 2020-21 season were released Monday, January 4.

The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

Jan. 4 Class B Boys Basketball Poll 

1. Enderlin (7) 4-1 189

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (5) 3-1 185

3. Grafton (8) 4-0 184

4. Dickinson Trinity (1) 5-1 168

5. Langdon/Edmore/Munich (1) 3-0 136

6. Kindred 3-0 116

7. Dunseith 4-0 71

8. Rugby 4-1 42

9. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 4-0 37

10. Beulah 2-3 28

Others Receiving Votes: Central Cass (5-0), Flasher (5-0), Powers Lake (3-0), Linton-HMB (3-1), Shiloh Christian (3-3), Oakes (0-0), Velva (4-1).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

Jan. 4 Class B Girls Basketball Poll 

1. Central Cass (10) 6-0 207

2. Kindred (12) 3-1 204

3. Grafton 3-1 161

4. Carrington 6-0 138

5. Linton-HMB 2-1 127

6. Trenton 4-0 107

7. Thompson 4-0 91

8. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 3-3 37

9. Our Redeemer's 6-0 27

10. Glenburn 4-0 23

Others Receiving Votes: Wilton-Wing (5-0), Shiloh Christian (4-3), Kenmare (5-0), Oakes (3-0), Beulah (5-1), Kidder County (4-1), LaMoure-LM (3-0), Rugby (2-2), Benson County (2-1), Northern Cass (3-2).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

