The latest Class B boys and girls basketball polls of the 2020-21 season were released Monday, Feb. 8.
The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Polls
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (21) 14-1 210
2. Grafton 14-1 185
3. Dickinson Trinity 15-2 155
4. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 14-1 136
5. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 13-2 100
6. Kindred 12-2 97
7. Enderlin 12-3 94
8. Central Cass 12-2 60
9. Ellendale 13-2 43
10. Beulah 11-4 41
Others Receiving Votes: Powers Lake (12-2), Dunseith (12-2), Flasher (11-3), Linton-HMB (12-3), Bowman County (11-3).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis
North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Polls
1. Central Cass (21) 16-0 210
2. Kindred 14-3 179
3. Grafton 15-2 160
4. Kenmare 19-0 158
5. Linton-HMB 16-2 127
6. Thompson 14-2 100
7. Glenburn 16-2 72
8. Kidder County 15-2 64
9. Wilton-Wing 15-2 38
10. Hettinger-Scranton 15-3 26
Others Receiving Votes: Carrington (14-4), Midway-Minto (12-4), Oakes (12-3), Trenton (14-3), Langdon/Edmore/Munich (13-6).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis