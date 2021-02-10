The latest Class B boys and girls basketball polls of the 2020-21 season were released Monday, Feb. 8.

The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Polls

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (21) 14-1 210

2. Grafton 14-1 185

3. Dickinson Trinity 15-2 155

4. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 14-1 136

5. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 13-2 100

6. Kindred 12-2 97

7. Enderlin 12-3 94

8. Central Cass 12-2 60

9. Ellendale 13-2 43

10. Beulah 11-4 41

Others Receiving Votes: Powers Lake (12-2), Dunseith (12-2), Flasher (11-3), Linton-HMB (12-3), Bowman County (11-3).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Polls 

1. Central Cass (21) 16-0 210

2. Kindred 14-3 179

3. Grafton 15-2 160

4. Kenmare 19-0 158

5. Linton-HMB 16-2 127

6. Thompson 14-2 100

7. Glenburn 16-2 72

8. Kidder County 15-2 64

9. Wilton-Wing 15-2 38

10. Hettinger-Scranton 15-3 26

Others Receiving Votes: Carrington (14-4), Midway-Minto (12-4), Oakes (12-3), Trenton (14-3), Langdon/Edmore/Munich (13-6).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

