The latest Class B boys and girls basketball polls were released Monday and Trenton High School girls basketball once again received points in the poll but did not place.
The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Polls
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (19) 11-1 234
2. Dickinson Trinity (5) 13-1 216
3. Grafton 11-1 172
4. Enderlin 10-2 171
5. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 11-1 133
6. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 12-1 114
7. Ellendale 12-1 103
8. Kindred 9-2 77
9. Central Cass 11-2 42
10. Bishop Ryan 10-1 22
Others Receiving Votes: Powers Lake (10-1), Beulah (9-4), Dunseith (8-2), Oakes (9-3), Shiloh Christian (9-5).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis
North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Polls
1. Central Cass (23) 13-0 239
2. Kindred 11-3 201
3. Grafton (1) 12-2 184
4. Kenmare 16-0 170
5. Linton-HMB 13-2 141
6. Wilton-Wing 15-0 132
7. Thompson 12-2 86
8. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 13-3 49
9. Glenburn 14-2 48
10. Carrington 12-3 36
Others Receiving Votes: Oakes (12-1), Kidder County (12-2), Trenton (11-2), Hettinger-Scranton (12-3).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis