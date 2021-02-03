Trenton girls bball

Bob Turcotte, the head coach for the Trenton High School girls basketball team, talks with his team during a time out at a Dec. 15, 2020 game against Williston Trinity-Alexander.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The latest Class B boys and girls basketball polls were released Monday and Trenton High School girls basketball once again received points in the poll but did not place.

The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Polls

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (19) 11-1 234

2. Dickinson Trinity (5) 13-1 216

3. Grafton 11-1 172

4. Enderlin 10-2 171

5. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 11-1 133

6. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 12-1 114

7. Ellendale 12-1 103

8. Kindred 9-2 77

9. Central Cass 11-2 42

10. Bishop Ryan 10-1 22

Others Receiving Votes: Powers Lake (10-1), Beulah (9-4), Dunseith (8-2), Oakes (9-3), Shiloh Christian (9-5).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Polls

1. Central Cass (23) 13-0 239

2. Kindred 11-3 201

3. Grafton (1) 12-2 184

4. Kenmare 16-0 170

5. Linton-HMB 13-2 141

6. Wilton-Wing 15-0 132

7. Thompson 12-2 86

8. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 13-3 49

9. Glenburn 14-2 48

10. Carrington 12-3 36

Others Receiving Votes: Oakes (12-1), Kidder County (12-2), Trenton (11-2), Hettinger-Scranton (12-3).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

Tags

Load comments