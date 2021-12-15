Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The latest ND Class B Basketball Polls of the 2021-22 season were released Monday, Dec. 13 prior to games being played.

The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Kindred (7) 1-0 142

2. Enderlin (6) 132

3. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (1) 0-0 113

4. Beulah (1) 0-0 97

5. Shiloh Christian 1-0 90

6. North Border 1-0 77

7. Hillsboro/Central Valley 0-0 58

8. Dunseith 1-0 44

9. (Tie) Flasher 1-0 20

9. (Tie) Rugby 0-0 20

Others Receiving Votes: Ellendale (0-0), Bowman County (1-0), Powers Lake (0-0), Central Cass (1-0), Dickinson Trinity (0-1), Trenton (1-0).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Central Cass (11) 3-0 146

2. Kindred (4) 5-0 136

3. Four Winds/Minnewaukan 5-0 113

4. Linton/HMB 3-0 96

5. Thompson 4-0 83

6. Grafton 4-1 77

7. Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich 3-0 58

8. Shiloh Christian 4-0 51

9. Rugby 5-0 21

10. Kenmare 3-1 19

Others Receiving Votes: LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (4-0), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (4-0), Garrison (5-0), Bowman County (3-0), Grant County (4-0), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (4-0), Northern Cass (2-0).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

As of right now, the five area Class B basketball teams (Alexander, Ray, Tioga, Trenton and Williston Trinity Christian) have officially started their seasons.

In fact, the Williston Trinity Christian boys basketball team was the last of the Class B teams to start its season, which was on Dec. 13.

Here’s a look at recent Class B area action from Dec. 13 and Dec. 14:

The Alexander boys basketball team won 50-47 over Mandaree High School on Dec. 13, but lost 48-43 to New Town High School.

The Ray boys basketball team lost 78-40 to Lewis & Clark High School on Dec. 13 but won 52-44 over Bowbells/Burke Central on Dec. 14.

The Tioga girls basketball team ended a two-game losing streak when they defeated Parshall on Dec. 13. The Lady Pirates won 74-58.

The Pirates boys basketball team lost 64-55 to Divide County at the Stanley Lions Tournament on Dec. 14.

The Trenton boys basketball team faced off against the Crusaders on Dec. 13 and won 56-34.

Tags

Load comments