Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The latest North Dakota Class A boys and girls basketball polls of the 2021-22 season were released Wednesday, December 15.

The Class A boys and girls basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll (December 15)

1. Bismarck Century (8) 4-0 56

2. West Fargo High (4) 3-0 52

3. Fargo Davies 3-0 35

4. Bismarck High 2-0 25

5. Minot High 3-1 6

Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck St. Mary's (3-1), Fargo North (3-1), West Fargo Sheyenne (2-1).

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll (December 15)

1. Bismarck Century (11) 4-0 59

2. West Fargo High (1) 3-0 48

3. Fargo Davies 3-0 35

4. Bismarck High 2-0 25

5. Minot 3-0 6

Others Receiving Votes: Bismarck Legacy (2-1), Jamestown (3-1), Devils Lake (2-1).

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

Tags

Load comments