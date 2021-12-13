Watford City Logo

The Watford City High School girl’s basketball team took a nine-point lead into halftime over Bismarck Legacy, but a strong second half from Legacy was the key factor in the game.

That second half, where Legacy outscored Watford City 33-19, propelled Legacy to a 53-48 win over the Lady Wolves on Friday, Dec. 10.

Despite the loss, Watford City played well and even led Legacy in many statistical categories.

A pair of Watford City players took over the game and gave the Lady Wolves a great chance to win, with those players being Madison Spacher and Jessica Mogen.

All statistics referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.

Spacher led all scorers in the game with 23 points on 10/17 shooting, and Mogen scored 14 points, including 6/8 shooting from the free throw line.

Gracen Breitbach added eight points in the game, and Bailey Mattson added three points.

Watford City held Legacy in check pretty well for the most part, only allowing one player to score in double figures (Breena Sand, 18 points).

On top of that, although the Lady Wolves lost, the game was at Legacy, so a meeting between the teams on Watford City’s home court could end differently.

Watford City’s next game, according to the WDA website, is on Tuesday, Dec. 14 on the road against Dickinson.

