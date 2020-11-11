The Watford City volleyball team lost in three sets to Bismarck Century on Tuesday, Nov. 10, meaning the Lady Wolves’ season has come to a close.
Unfortunately for Watford City, the team met with top-seeded Bismarck Century in the first round of the Class A West Region Volleyball Tournament. Bismarck Century has been at the top of the Class A West Region standings all year, maintaining a spotless 16-0 West Region record and an overall 17-0 record.
The Lady Wolves put up a good fight against the Lady Patriots despite going down in three sets. Watford City put up 14 points in the first and third sets, and in the second set, the Lady Wolves scored 18 points to keep things closer between them and the Lady Patriots.
Watford City also recorded some decent totals in the loss.
Senior outside hitter Emma Mogen recorded 10 kills in the contest to lead the Lady Wolves. Madison Spacher, a junior middle hitter, had eight kills for the second-most on the team, Jessica Mogen, a freshman outside hitter, recorded seven kills and senior middle hitter Ashley Holen recorded four kills.
Holen and Spacher both recorded some plays at the net, as Holen accounted for one-and-a-half blocks and Spacher recorded half a block respectively. Senior hitter Laney Hartel also recorded half a block.
Watford City senior setter Riley Faller had a great game, recording 25 assists, and Hartel added one assist as well. The Lady Wolves were able to record some service aces, as Jessica Mogen had two and Emma Mogen had one.
Defensively, the Lady Wolves had a good game too, and multiple players contributed to keeping the ball up and keeping volleys going for Watford City.
Senior libero Kyley Barnett led the team with 12 digs, and Emma Mogen had the second-most on the team with 11.
Faller had seven digs of her own, and Jessica Mogen had five. Senior setter Jeanine Miller and Hartel each had four digs, and Holen recorded one dig.
Although Watford City’s season is over, the team did make it to the region tournament and did so after having to win a play-in match. On Nov. 5, Watford City defeated Dickinson in three sets to make the tournament.
The Lady Wolves played well in the second half of the season to put themselves in this position.
They started the season with a 1-10 record, which included two five-match losing streaks. After the 10th loss, Watford City won four of its last five matches, which included a three-match win streak.
Watford City finished the regular season with a 5-11 West Region record and an overall 6-12 record.