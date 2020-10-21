The Watford City volleyball team swept Minot 3-0 at home on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
This was the second time the Lady Wolves faced Minot this season. The first time on Sept. 25, Minot got the best of Watford City and won that match 3-2.
But this time around, not only did the Lady Wolves start strong in the first set, they also held Minot back, only allowing them to get seven points. Eventually Watford City beat the Magicians 25-7 in the first set.
However, Minot got a little closer in the second and third sets but Watford City was steps ahead.
Watford City defeated Minot 25-17 in the second set and although Minot almost had a chance to turn things around and enter a fourth set in a breath-holding third set, they couldn't pull it off. The Lady Wolves went on to win the third set 25-23.
And with the wins came a great stats from the Lady Wolves.
Together, the team brought in 33 kills, 33 assists, 53 digs, 4 blocks and seven service aces.
Additionally, Watford City has boasted the same group of leaders game after game. Leaders like Emma Mogen, Jessica Mogen, Madison Spacher, Riley Faller and Ashley Holen have consistently (and at various times) collected the most kills, digs, assists, blocks or aces throughout the season.
But this wasn't the best performance they have had this season, even though it led to a win. The Lady Wolves have had slightly better stats in some of the games they lost.
Watford City has a 2-10 overall record in its region, according to the NDHSAA website, but what the record doesn't show is how close the Lady Wolves came to winning several games.
The NDHSAA West Region is not an easy region to be in with larger schools like Bismarck Century, Bismarck Legacy, Mandan and Jamestown dominating the ranks year after year.
But, the Lady Wolves have held their own among the other 10 schools and haven't gone easy on those schools.
For example, when they played Jamestown on Oct. 16 they lost 2-3, just like they did when they played Minot the first time on Sept. 25 and Bismarck St. Mary's on Sept. 22. And based on the stats from the games, all three could have been wins instead of losses.
Like during the Jamestown match, Watford City won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-15, respectively. And in the fourth they only lost by two points.
They also walked away with 49 kills during that game, and six service aces. Which was more kills than their first win against Dickinson on Oct. 1 (they only had 32 kills that game) and now their second win (they only had 33 kills).
Watford City has the skill set, talent and the potential to be winners and that could come as soon as next season.
As for the rest of this season, the Lady Wolves face three more teams (Dickinson on Oct. 27, Mandan on Oct. 30 and Williston High School on Nov. 3) before the 2020 NDHSAA West Region Volleyball Tournament on Nov. 12.
The tournament will be at Dickinson High School this year.