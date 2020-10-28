The Watford City volleyball team held off Williston at home Monday, Oct. 26 defeating them in three sets.
The first set was closer than the rest with Williston coming close to winning. However, Watford City came out on top winning the set 25-18.
The Lady Wolves fought harder in the second and third sets, winning the second one 25-12 and the third one 25-14.
Additionally, the Lady Wolves racked up impressive stats including a significant number of service aces.
Overall there were 14 aces. Riley Faller and Ashley Holen led the team in aces collecting three each. Emma Mogen and Madison Spacher each had two, and Laney Hartel, Jessica Mogen, Lexi Moberg and Kaylee Dewhirst each had one.
There were also 26 kills, 21 assists, 25 digs and seven-and-a-half blocks.
Spacher had the most kills with nine, followed by Holen, Emma and Jessica each with five.
Jeanine Miller and Hartel also had one kill each.
Faller had the most assists in the game with 19, Holen had the most blocks with three and Kyley Barnett had the most digs with eight.
On the flip side, the Lady Coyotes still haven’t won a game yet, but despite the losses they are a young and talented team and have potential.
Williston kept the game closer compared to how they have done in other matches and they are also getting closer to putting everything together and finding out where they belong on the court.