The Watford City High School basketball teams split games against Turtle Mountain Community High School on Friday, Jan. 7.
Watford City’s boys team lost to Turtle Mountain 89-52, but the girls team won 54-40.
It was a solid overall win for the Lady Wolves, as six different players scored in the game.
Leading the Lady Wolves was Jessica Mogen, who scored 20 points, the second most of all scorers for the game. Madison Spacher also had a big game for Watford City, scoring 16 points.
Also scoring for the Lady Wolves were Bailey Mattson, who had eight points, and Maycee Garmann and Gracen Breitbach, who each had four points. Rounding out the team was Akira Hogue, who scored two points.
The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Lady Wolves.
The boys team shared the ball well during the game, as a total of seven different players scored.
Leading the team were Jalen Strickland and Jacob Berg, who each had 13 points in the contest. Calvin Garmann also had a solid game, scoring 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds, one shy of a double-double.
Also scoring for the Wolves were Colton Ewing with five points, Josiah Rojas and Tanner Edwards with four points and Jahneim Samuel with three points.
The next games for Watford City were on Friday, Jan. 14 on the road at Mandan.