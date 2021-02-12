The Trenton High School girls basketball team will advance to the championship game in the District 15 basketball tournament after defeating New Town 67-28.
The Lady Tigers will play the winner of game four, which is Parshall vs. Trinity Christian-Alexander. That game will be played Friday night.
Bob Turcotte, the head coach for Trenton, said overall there are three key elements his team will need to accomplish: They need to take care of the ball and get shots, they have to play good and smart defense and they have to rebound the ball.
"If we do those three things, we're a hard team to beat," he said.
Additionally he said that his team will have to be able to handle the pressure that the opposing team will most likely throw at them.
This is the fourth year that the Trenton girls team played in the District 15 championship game.
The game will start at 7 p.m. at Williston State College.