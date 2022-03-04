MonDak Thunder logo.jpg

The Grenora-Westby girl’s basketball team is off to a good start in the Montana High School Association Eastern C Divisional.

The first round of the divisional took place on Thursday, March 3, and the Lady Thunder were able to pick up a tough win to advance to the semifinals.

Grenora-Westby, the No. 2 seed out of District 2C, defeated Nashua, the No. 3 team out of District 3C, by a score of 40-37.

It was a tough game to win, but the Lady Thunder got it done. In the semifinals, which will be played on Friday, March 4, MonDak will face North Country, the No. 1 team out of District 3C.

It will be another tough game for Grenora-Westby, but it should be a competitive game.

Should the Lady Thunder win, they would advance and play in the championship game on Saturday, March 5.

If the Lady Thunder lose, they will head to the consolation side of the bracket.

