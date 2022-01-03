The Grenora-Westby girls varsity basketball team is making a name for itself this season.
The Lady Thunder have won every single game they’ve played (according to Scorestream and the Mondak Thunder Facebook page) since opening the season Dec. 3.
Although the games they played so far have been non-conference contests, by defeating teams like Froid/Medicine Lake (the No. 2 seed last year in the district) and Savage (who advanced to the divisional) the Lady Thunder are setting a good precedent for the rest of the season.
A Look at Last Year
Grenora-Westby had a solid season last year.
They finished among the top four in their district (District 2C in Montana), and they advanced to the Eastern C Divisional Basketball Tournament as well.
They also held their own against the tougher teams in the district, and with players like Elizabeth Field at the helm they found success.
This year, the team has a little more experience under their belt with several star players returning and already they’ve shown that they’re going to be a challenge for the schools that finished higher than them last season.
And one of those schools is a basketball powerhouse—Plentywood.
Plentywood was the No. 1 seed in District 2C.
What’s next?
Conference play starts this month for the Lady Thunder and looking at the schedule, they have a long line of tough competitors on the horizon.
They return to play on Jan. 7 with a non-conference game in Grenora against Bainville starting at 6 p.m.
They take on Richey/Lambert Jan. 14 then Circle (the No. 4 seed last year) Jan. 15.
The big game to look for in January is the Jan. 20 game against Plentywood. That’s when the Lady Thunder will really get a chance to test their skills.
The Jan. 20 game will also be in Plentywood.
Plentywood has lost one game so far this season.
The Lady Thunder also play Savage again in a non-conference rematch on Jan. 21, Scobey on Jan. 28 (non-conference) and Culbertson on Jan. 29.
The game against Culbertson will be another tough matchup because Culbertson is also undefeated (as of Jan. 3 according to Scorestream).
Game Results and Schedule
Here’s a look at the full list of game results from the start of the season and the upcoming January games for the Lady Thunder.
Results
Dec. 3: Defeated Froid/Medicine Lake 56-38
Dec. 4: Defeated Brockton 60-32
Dec. 10: Defeated Fairview 36-31
Dec. 17: Defeated Scobey 43-20
Dec. 18: Defeated Savage 39-30
Dec. 21: Defeated Divide County (Class B in North Dakota) 42-35
January Schedule (times are listed in MST)
Jan. 7 6 p.m. vs. Bainville (game will be in Grenora)
Jan. 14 6 p.m. vs. Richey/Lambert (game will be in Grenora)
Jan. 15 4 pm. @ Circle
Jan. 20 6 p.m. @ Plentywood
Jan. 21 6 p.m. @ Savage
Jan. 28 6 p.m. vs. Scobey (game will be in Westby)
Jan. 29 4 p.m. @ Culbertson