Lady Tetons lose to Bismarck State By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 1, 2021 Williston State College's volleyball team suffered a tough loss to Bismarck State College on Wednesday, Sept. 29, losing 3-0.The Lady Tetons played a great first set, keeping the game close, but the Lady Mystics closed out the match with strong wins in the second and third set.Bismarck State won the sets by scores of 25-20, 25-12 and 25-13.After the game, Williston State's overall record dropped to 8-10 on the season, with a 3-4 conference record.The Lady Tetons are on a two-game losing streak, after also losing 3-0 to Miles Community College on September 24, but they have a chance to bounce back.Once the calendar flips to October, Williston State will play its next game on October 5 on the road against Lake Region State College.The last time the two teams met, on Sept. 7, Williston State won 3-0.