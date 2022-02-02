Brooklyn Douglas, No. 11 for the Williston State College women's basketball team, prepares to pass the ball to a teammate during the March 30, 2021 home playoff game against Bismarck State College. The Lady Tetons won the game 75-68.
January was a perfect month for the Williston State College womens basketball team.
The Lady Tetons went a perfect 8-0 during the month, finishing the month by winning a close road game over Bismarck State College.
Williston State defeated Bismarck State 88-86 on Monday, Jan. 31, which was one of the three games the Lady Tetons won by five points or less during January.
January proved to be a big turning point for the Lady Tetons, as they were 3-4 in conference play and 5-10 overall. Now, the Lady Tetons are 13-10 overall this season and 10-4 in conference games.
The eight-game win streak propels Williston State into February, where they will play seven more games before the postseason.
But first was that battle on Monday, in which the Lady Tetons battled to earn the close win.
Previously, the teams had split two meetings between them this season, and since Williston State got the win, the Lady Tetons will finish the regular season with a 2-1 advantage over Bismarck State.
All statistics and dates referenced are from the Williston State athletics website.
Leading the way for the Lady Tetons on Monday was Emily Kurkowski, who poured in a game-high 21 points off the bench. Kurkowski shot an exact 50 percent from the field (8-of-16, 4-of-8 from three-point range).
Brooklyn Douglas and Hayley MacDonald had good games scoring as well, scoring 16 and 15 points respectively.
Irene de la Fuente scored 12 points off the bench, and Sydney Labatte scored 10 points.
Rounding out the team, Keeley Tini scored seven points, Jillian Litwiller scored five points and Laiten Lantis scored two points.
As a team, the Lady Tetons shot 46.5 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point range. They held Bismarck State to 41.1 percent shooting overall and 30.4 percent shooting from three-point range.
It was a great win for Williston State, and it keeps the momentum going for the Lady Tetons for the final stretch of the regular season.
The next game for Williston State is Thursday, Feb. 3 at home against Lake Region State College.