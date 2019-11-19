The Tioga Pirates girls basketball program had its share of struggles last year as they finished 2018-2019 with an overall record of 6-15. However, Tioga head coach Mike Holm believes there is a mood of optimism for his program.
Holm tells the Williston Herald he is quite pleased with the progress his players have made due to diligent offseason work.
"We will have good team quickness and also have good bench strength this year," the Tioga basketball mentor states. "We played good defense, but had trouble scoring last year. After all the work the girls put in this past summer, I think we should improve."
During the 2019-2020 campaign, Tioga will rely upon captain Clara Brimhall for stability and senior leadership. As the lone senior on the Lady Pirates, Holm says Brimhall's presence will be of the utmost importance, setting the example for a young core group. In addition, teammate Bethany Schmidt will be expected to continue her prowess on the glass as one of the area's best rebounders.
Other players who are expected to play important roles in Tioga's rotation this season include Maelyn Sanders, Addie Norgaard, Sophia Wolla, Ashley Lund, Kylie Vincent, Asha Valliere, Lindsey Vachal, Paige Hollingshead, Addisyn Bachmeier and Mckenzy Dean.
As far as team goals are concerned, Holm says that he would like to see his club reach the Class B regional tournament. In order to accomplish this, the basketball coach simply states that playing well defensively, as well as finding ways to score will ultimately lead to success this season. All told, Holm thinks his squad has what it takes to stay in the mix throughout the year.
"Stanley and Kenmare will be the teams to beat in District 16 with Trenton the favorite in Region 8," Holm continues. "Overall, I think District 16 looks to be fairly equal after the top two teams because anyone can beat anyone else. But more importantly than that, I enjoy the anticipation of being a successful team, and to be respected by other teams. I look forward to seeing us mature and come together during the season."