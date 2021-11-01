The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team absolutely killed it over the weekend.
First, on Friday Oct. 29, the Lady Coyotes defeated Jamestown and Fargo South.
Then, on Saturday, Oct. 30, the Lady Coyotes placed second at the Marney Shirley Invite also hosted by Jamestown.
Only one other school competed at the Oct. 30 invite—Horace High School.
Williston also dominated the ranks in nearly every event both days, with several individuals (and relay teams) placing in the top five of their respective events.
Overall, it was an excellent way for the Lady Coyotes to end their regular season competition.
Now, they prepare for the postseason next week with the WDA Championship on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Bismarck.
First-place highlights
Marissa Branham notched even more first-place wins in her Coyote record over the weekend.
As one of the senior leaders on the team her performances come as no surprise.
On Friday, she placed first in the 100 yard freestyle and first in the 100 yard breaststroke.
She was also the first leg on the winning relay team in the 400 yard freestyle relay.
She was joined by Kearyn Woodward, Savannah Goehring and Olivia Tveter.
Also on Friday, her 200 yard medley relay team placed second in the event.
Goehring, Jordan Stauffer and Tveter were on the relay team with Branham.
On Saturday, Branham placed first in the 200 yard IM, the 100 yard backstroke and was the first leg on the winning relay team in the 400 yard freestyle relay.
Once again, Kearyn Woodward, Goehring and Tveter were on that relay.
The 200 yard medley relay team placed second on Saturday, just as they did the day before.
Branham, Goehring, Stauffer and Tveter were on the relay team.
But Branham wasn’t the only Lady Coyote earning first-place honors.
On Friday, Tveter placed first in the 200 yard freestyle, Leah Jorgenson placed first in the 1 meter diving event and Natalie Pfau placed first in the 500 yard freestyle.
And on Saturday Goehring placed first in the 100 yard breaststroke.
Other notes from Friday
Goehring placed second in the 100 yard breastroke and Myah Tofte placed sixth.
Hailey Sorensen, Kara Hansen and Kaylynn Riely placed third, fourth and fifth respectively in the 100 yard backstroke.
The 200 yard freestyle relay team consisting of Reagan Coughlin, Karen Hoffman, Maleah Ramsey and Tofte placed second in the event.
In the same event, the relay team consisting of Sam Ward, Emmy Sorenson, Anika Grunenwald and Kearyn Woodward finished third.
Ella Richards finished seventh in the 500 yard freestyle.
Tveter finished fifth in the 100 yard freestyle while Kearyn Woodward finished eighth.
Katelyn Kolness was sixth and Jayden Woodward was seventh in the 1 meter diving event.
Coughlin finished third in the 50 yard freestyle, Kearyn Woodward finished seventh and Tofte finished eighth.
Goehring finished third in the 200 yard IM and Riely finished fourth.
Ramsey finished second in the 200 yard freestyle and Richards placed seventh.
And the 200 yard medley relay team consisting of Hansen, Jorgenson, Lexi Daley and Hoffman placed third in the event on Friday.
Other notes from Saturday
On Saturday, Tveter placed second in the 200 yard IM and Adelle Cotton placed seventh.
Tveter also placed second in the 50 yard freestyle.
In the same event, Coughlin placed fourth, Kearyn Woodward placed fifth, Ramsey placed sixth and Ward placed seventh.
Jorgenson placed second in 1 meter diving and Koness was third while Jayden Woodward was sixth.
Stauffer was third in the 100 yard butterfly and Goehring was fourth.
Kearyn Woodward placed fifth in the 100 yard freestyle, and Sorenson was seventh.
Pfau placed third in the 500 yard freestyle.
Ward, Kearyn Woodward, Tofte and Grunenwald were on the 200 yard freestyle relay team that placed second in the event.
Ramsey, Sorenson, Stauffer and Pfau were on the team that placed fifth in the same event.
Hansen placed third in the 100 yard backstroke, Hailey Sorensen placed fourth and Cotton placed fifth.
Tofte placed second in the 100 yard breaststroke and Riely placed fourth.
And in the 400 yard freestyle relay, the team of Sorenson, Grunenwald, Hansen, and Ramsey finished third while the team of Pfau, Riely, Sorensen and Hoffman placed fifth.