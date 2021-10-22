WHS volleyball 2021

Members of the Williston High School volleyball team celebrate after a kill from Savannah Douglas ties the score in the third set of the Oct. 14 home game against Bismarck Legacy.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Williston High School girls volleyball team defeated Watford City inside Wolves’ territory Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The Lady Coyotes won 3-1.

Watford City won the first set 25-22, but Williston won the final three sets 25-12, 25-21 and 25-22.

Williston improved its overall record 21-9 and WDA record 14-3.

Here’s a breakdown of how the Lady Coyotes did.

Maddie Collings had the most kills finishing with 10.

Shelby Meyer had seven kills, Taylor Rath had eight, Savannah Douglas had seven, Gracia Tong had five, Sophie Suchy had one and Abi Elkins had one.

Also, Tong, Suchy, Rude, Collings, Rath and Meyer each had one service ace.

Rath had two blocks as did Meyer. Douglas and Collings had 1.5 blocks and Suchy had one.

Meyer had 30 assists, Rude had three and Elkins had one.

Rude had the most digs with 23, and Meyer was second with 17.

Elkins had 10, Suchy had eight, Tong had five, Kat Sime had four, Rath had three and Collings had two.

This is the second time the Lady Coyotes and the Lady Wolves met on the court and the second time the Lady Coyotes defeated the Lady Wolves.

Williston’s next match is against Dickinson on Oct. 26. They only have three more matches in the regular season.

