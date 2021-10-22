Lady Coyotes win in Watford City By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Members of the Williston High School volleyball team celebrate after a kill from Savannah Douglas ties the score in the third set of the Oct. 14 home game against Bismarck Legacy. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School girls volleyball team defeated Watford City inside Wolves’ territory Wednesday, Oct. 20.The Lady Coyotes won 3-1.Watford City won the first set 25-22, but Williston won the final three sets 25-12, 25-21 and 25-22.Williston improved its overall record 21-9 and WDA record 14-3.Here’s a breakdown of how the Lady Coyotes did.Maddie Collings had the most kills finishing with 10.Shelby Meyer had seven kills, Taylor Rath had eight, Savannah Douglas had seven, Gracia Tong had five, Sophie Suchy had one and Abi Elkins had one.Also, Tong, Suchy, Rude, Collings, Rath and Meyer each had one service ace.Rath had two blocks as did Meyer. Douglas and Collings had 1.5 blocks and Suchy had one.Meyer had 30 assists, Rude had three and Elkins had one.Rude had the most digs with 23, and Meyer was second with 17.Elkins had 10, Suchy had eight, Tong had five, Kat Sime had four, Rath had three and Collings had two.This is the second time the Lady Coyotes and the Lady Wolves met on the court and the second time the Lady Coyotes defeated the Lady Wolves.Williston’s next match is against Dickinson on Oct. 26. They only have three more matches in the regular season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Taylor Rath Shelby Meyer Sophie Suchy Sport Maddie Collings Coyotes Gracia Tong Abi Elkins Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 14 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Helms: Williams County likely to see 20 percent increase in rig counts Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date A dream 10 years in the making: Genesis breaks ground in Williston Square Man accused of attempted murder and rape found guilty on all five charges Tanya Dawn Gohl, 43 LFD Second Annual Grass Sled Race and Vintage Snowmobile Show Mental health getting a big boost from $2 million in grants from Williams County Judge sides with Newfield in disputed royalties case MHA Nation family's oil spill suit dismissed after discovery sanctions limited damages to $1 Andy Njos earns world strongman status Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back