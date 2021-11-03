The 2021 Williston High School volleyball team

The Williston High School volleyball team ended Senior Night on a high note.

The Lady Coyotes defeated Turtle Mountain Community High School in three straight sets, ending their regular season with a win.

But, just because the regular season ended, doesn’t mean the Lady Coyotes are done playing.

In fact, they have a West Region play in match against Dickinson starting at 8 p.m. Nov. 4.

Other WDA Notes

Overall, the WDA regular season for volleyball wrapped up on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Century and Bismarck High won home matches to clinch a share of the conference regular season championship.

Additionally, Century will get the top seed for the upcoming West Region Tournament.

In other volleyball action, Jamestown swept Legacy, and that win coupled with Bismarck’s win over St. Mary’s gave Jamestown the No. 3 seed.

St. Mary’s will be No. 4 and Legacy will be No. 5.

Although Williston closed out its season with a win, both Williston and Turtle Mountain will be in play-in matches on Thursday, Nov. 4 along with Watford City, Dickinson and Minot.

Williston Seniors

Regardless of how the season ends for the Lady Coyotes, a huge shout out is in order for their seniors.

Congrats to Kaelyn Sime, Emma Tong, Jocelyn Nass, Shelby Meyer, Savannah Douglas, Cecilia Suchy and Zoe Lautenschlager.

