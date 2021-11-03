Lady Coyotes win in final regular season match By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week The 2021 Williston High School volleyball team. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School volleyball team ended Senior Night on a high note.The Lady Coyotes defeated Turtle Mountain Community High School in three straight sets, ending their regular season with a win.But, just because the regular season ended, doesn’t mean the Lady Coyotes are done playing.In fact, they have a West Region play in match against Dickinson starting at 8 p.m. Nov. 4.Other WDA NotesOverall, the WDA regular season for volleyball wrapped up on Tuesday, Nov. 2.Century and Bismarck High won home matches to clinch a share of the conference regular season championship.Additionally, Century will get the top seed for the upcoming West Region Tournament.In other volleyball action, Jamestown swept Legacy, and that win coupled with Bismarck’s win over St. Mary’s gave Jamestown the No. 3 seed.St. Mary’s will be No. 4 and Legacy will be No. 5.Although Williston closed out its season with a win, both Williston and Turtle Mountain will be in play-in matches on Thursday, Nov. 4 along with Watford City, Dickinson and Minot.Williston SeniorsRegardless of how the season ends for the Lady Coyotes, a huge shout out is in order for their seniors.Congrats to Kaelyn Sime, Emma Tong, Jocelyn Nass, Shelby Meyer, Savannah Douglas, Cecilia Suchy and Zoe Lautenschlager. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Win Williston High School Volleyball Team Coyotes Turtle Mountain Community High School Sport Jamestown Top Seed Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 19 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR One dead following early morning shooting in Williston Jundt releases statement, "strongly refuses" to step down Naomi Rae Rossow, 60 Williston couple bring the North Pole to Halloween every year Dr. Francis R. Corner, 78 Williams County will loan Cerilon $6 million for Trenton GTL plant Crestwood acquires Oasis Midstream, Oasis closes on Diamondback's QEP assets WEA votes No Confidence in Board President Chris Jundt, ask for immediate resignation Robert J. Cote, 68 Grenora-based farmer Wade Fischer talks about his journey into organic farming Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back