It's state tournament time for the Williston High School girls track and field team and following a great run at regionals, the team will be sending 12 girls to the state meet.
The state meet will kick off Friday, May 28 in Bismarck and Chase Gregory, the head coach for the girls track and field team, said ultimately his team did a great job this year.
"We weren't trying to win every meet," Gregory said. "We were just focused on sending as many kids to State and right now we have 12 people going."
And now that the team reached their season goal of sending as many people to state, gears have slightly shifted.
The new goal for the state meet is to place as high as high as they can in every single event that they are in, Gregory said.
WHS junior Zoe Dallas shared similar sentiments when talking about her chance to compete at the state meet.
This year, Dallas will be competing in shot put, something she hasn't been able to do since her freshmen year.
"My freshmen year I was super nervous, and I kind of choked a little," Dallas said. "So this year I'm just hoping I do the best I can. There's so many girls competing...it's just fun to go watch all these people throw."
Dallas said even though the goal is to always bring home the gold, what really matters is that she made it and has the opportunity to compete this year, something she and others couldn't do last year.
Gregory said there is a lot the team is hoping for, and when it comes down to it, he knows what his team is capable of and what they can do.
"Hopefully, Eleni (Lovgren) does amazing in her events, hopefully Ava (Marburger) makes it to finals..." Gregory said. "Anything can happen at the state meet."
As for the season in general, Gregory said this year was a little difficult because of low numbers on the team.
Even though the girls performed exceptionally well, the team as a whole wasn't able to place as high as they wanted because they weren't able to have people in certain events like the pole vault or hurdles, Gregory said.
However, that didn't stop the team from being competitive and putting forth a unified front.
"We just don't have the numbers like the Bismarck teams do," Gregory said. "We didn't want to be spread too thin."
And the season overall was one for the books. Gregory said it was a learning year for a lot of the members, particularly the younger girls who are new to competing at the varsity for track.
"They persevered and they kept getting better and better and they're still competing in high school even though they're in seventh and eighth grade, which is a huge compliment to them," Gregory said. "At WDA our girls are among the few seventh graders competing in the whole competition and they jump right in and don't miss a beat."
This is Gregory's fourth year coaching track and as each year passes there's always something to improve upon.
For next spring, Gregory said he for sure wants to focus on improving numbers, and developing the strength in other areas besides distance, which is something his team is in confident in.
For example, Gregory said he wants to focus on his sprinters and developing their strength.
He also wants to try to fill out the whole roster by recruiting more throwers and hurlers, so people aren't trying to do four events at the same meet and instead concentrate on their specialty.
In the meantime, the team will prepare for state.
And after a short break, Gregory said many of the track team members will return to conditioning for the cross country season, where the hope is defend their state title.