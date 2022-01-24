WHS girls hockey

Olivia Bervig, Williston goaltender, makes a save during a December 18, 2021 game against Bismarck.

 File Photo

The Williston High School girls hockey team split a pair of games against some eastern North Dakota competition over the weekend.

On Friday, Jan. 21, the Lady Coyotes lost a contest with Grand Forks 5-1, but they bounced back on Saturday, Jan. 22 and defeated Devils Lake 4-2.

Despite scoring just one goal in the loss to Grand Forks, the Lady Coyotes used a big third period against Devils Lake to get the win.

The lone goal against Grand Forks came courtesy of Talissa Harris, who was assisted by McKenna Rehak and Heartley Rider.

Williston was able to get more offense going against Devils Lake, scoring two goals in the first period.

Cece Bakken scored the first goal for Williston, about six-and-a-half minutes into the first period. Recording assists on the goal were Kaitlyn Smith and Rider.

The second goal in the first was scored by Keira Borreson. Assisting her on the goal was Reese Beuning.

The tie breaking goal came over halfway through the third period, when Borreson scored again. Beuning recorded the assist on the goal.

Williston got some insurance later in the period, when Jaidyn Nass scored the Lady Coyotes’ fourth goal. Recording assists on the goal were Borreson and Beuning.

In net against Grand Forks, Emily Fuchs recorded 27 saves. Against Devils Lake, Olivia Bervig stopped 24 shots.

The Lady Coyotes don’t get much of a break from Devils Lake, as the two teams will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

