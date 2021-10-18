Lady Coyotes place 5th at Gillette, Wyoming Invite Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 18, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week The 2021 Williston High School girls swimming and diving team. Photo from the NDHSAA website Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team traveled to Gillette, Wyoming on Friday and Saturday for an out-of-state meet. Overall, the Lady Coyotes placed fifth on Saturday out of 19 teams. Friday's portion of the invite was considered a "pre-invite" according to the WDA and scoring did not count. Here are the results from Saturday:Third in 200 yard medley relay: Branham, Goehring, Zander, TveterFirst in 200 yard IM- Marissa BranhamFifth in 100 yard buttefly- Dru ZanderFifth in 100 yard free - Dru ZanderSecond in 100 yard backstroke- Marissa BranhamSixth in 100 yard breast - Savannah GoehringThird in 400 free relay: Branham, Goehring, Tveter, ZanderAlso to note, Kearyn Woodward qualified for state in the 100 free. Here's a look at how they did on Friday during the pre-invite:Third in 200 yard medley relay: Branham, Goehring, Zander, TveterSecond in 200 yard IM - Savannah GoehringThird in 100 yard Butterfly- Dru ZanderFirst in 100 yard Free - Marissa BranhamFifth in 100 yard Free - Dru ZanderFifth in the 200 Free relay: Branham, Senderhauf, Tveter, ZanderSecond in the 100 breast - Marissa BranhamThe Friday and Saturday meet was the first time the Lady Coyotes competed in another state. Before it had always been a tradition to do so, and now the team is expected to continue this in the future. As the season winds down, there's only one more meet left for the Lady Coyotes, according to the WDA website. On Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 the Lady Coyotes will be in Jamestown for duals on Friday and a meet on Saturday, according to the WDA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meet Coyotes Sport Swimming Internet Ichthyology Marissa Branham Gillette Invite Medley Relay Zander Load comments MOST POPULAR Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date Helms: Williams County likely to see 20 percent increase in rig counts Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Man accused of attempted murder and rape found guilty on all five charges Tanya Dawn Gohl, 43 Flaring solutions are circling the Bakken, thanks in part to state's new tax credit WHS cross country teams named athletes of the week Coke Aafedt, 91 Williston Community Builders ready to return with 2021 Festival of Trees Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back