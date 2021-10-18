2021 WHS Girls Swimming & Diving Team Photo

The 2021 Williston High School girls swimming and diving team.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team traveled to Gillette, Wyoming on Friday and Saturday for an out-of-state meet. 

Overall, the Lady Coyotes placed fifth on Saturday out of 19 teams. 

Friday's portion of the invite was considered a "pre-invite" according to the WDA and scoring did not count. 

Here are the results from Saturday:

  • Third in 200 yard medley relay: Branham, Goehring, Zander, Tveter
  • First in 200 yard IM- Marissa Branham
  • Fifth in 100 yard buttefly- Dru Zander
  • Fifth in 100 yard free - Dru Zander
  • Second in 100 yard backstroke- Marissa Branham
  • Sixth in 100 yard breast - Savannah Goehring
  • Third in 400 free relay: Branham, Goehring, Tveter, Zander
  • Also to note, Kearyn Woodward qualified for state in the 100 free. 

Here's a look at how they did on Friday during the pre-invite:

  • Third in 200 yard medley relay: Branham, Goehring, Zander, Tveter
  • Second in 200 yard IM - Savannah Goehring
  • Third in 100 yard Butterfly- Dru Zander
  • First in 100 yard Free - Marissa Branham
  • Fifth in 100 yard Free - Dru Zander
  • Fifth in the 200 Free relay: Branham, Senderhauf, Tveter, Zander
  • Second in the 100 breast - Marissa Branham

The Friday and Saturday meet was the first time the Lady Coyotes competed in another state. 

Before it had always been a tradition to do so, and now the team is expected to continue this in the future. 

As the season winds down, there's only one more meet left for the Lady Coyotes, according to the WDA website. 

On Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 the Lady Coyotes will be in Jamestown for duals on Friday and a meet on Saturday, according to the WDA. 

