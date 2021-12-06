2021-2022 WHS girls hockey team photo

The 2021-2022 Williston High School girls hockey team.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Williston High School girls hockey team lost 6-3 to Grand Forks Dec. 3.

This is their first loss this season.

First Period

Grand Forks scored first in Friday’s game, twice in the first period.

Emily Becker and Avery Greenwood scored the two goals for Grand Forks and captured an early 2-0 lead.

However, Williston’s Heartley Rider, assisted by Jaidyn Nass and Keira Borreson, cut Grand Forks’ lead when she scored the Lady Coyotes’ first goal with seconds left in the first period.

Second Period

McKenna Rehak helped start the second period in Williston’s favor by scoring their second goal and tying the game. Cece Bakken assisted Rehak in the goal.

Both teams were held scores until closer to the end of the period when Grand Forks broke the tie with two back-to-back goals about minute away from each other.

Annika Presteng and Greenwood scored the Grand Forks goals and the second period ended in a Grand Forks 4-2 lead.

Third Period

The start of the third period was intense for both teams.

At just 26 seconds in, Grand Forks’ Becker scored their fifth goal.

About 20 seconds later, Rehak found the back of the net scoring Williston’s third but unfortunately final goal.

She was assisted by Nass.

And much like the second period, both teams were held scoreless until closer to the end of the period.

That was when Grand Forks’ Presteng scored the game-winning goal.

Other Notes

According to the WDA, Williston and Grand Forks share the same 2-1-0-0 overall record.

The Lady Coyotes were supposed to play against Devils Lake on Dec. 4, however according to the schedule on the WDA website, that game has postponed to Dec. 28.

The Williston High School boys team was also supposed to play on Dec. 4, but that game was postponed until further notice.

As of right now, the next game for the Lady Coyotes will be against Fargo Davies on Dec. 10 in Fargo.

Tags

Load comments