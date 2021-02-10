Chesni Strand had a good night for the Williston High School girls basketball team.
Her 16 points overall gave the Lady Coyotes a much needed boost in the Feb. 9 game against Turtle Mountain Community High School, but it wasn't enough to topple the Bravettes and WHS lost 70-34.
However, Strand stepped up to the plate and her scoring did help the team tremendously, considering that the team's lead scorer Shelby Meyer did not play (Meyer is a double-figurer scorer for the season).
Strand made five of her 12 shots attempted, five out of the seven three-point shots attempted and one out of two free throws attempted.
And, she wasn't alone in scoring.
Mariska Amoo-Gottfried had the second most points in the game with seven.
Amoo-Gottfried made three out of seven shots attempted and one out of three three-point shots attempted.
Other players who scored include Grace Johnson (four points); Abigail Elkins (two points); Sydney Bethke (two points); Erin Powers (two points); and Zoe Dallas (one point).
Additionally, the Lady Coyotes did well in two areas in the game compared to TMCHS.
For starters they had a better free throw percentage making eight out of the 12 they had and finishing the game with 66.7 percent over the Bravettes' 47.4 percent.
Also, the Lady Coyotes had slightly more defensive rebounds with 29 over Turtle Mountain's 27.
However, what hurt Williston was that they had more personal fouls and more turnovers, which gave TMCHS more chances to score.
In total, Williston had 30 turnovers over Turtle Mountain's 15 and they had 15 personal fouls compared to the 13 from TMCHS.
Tuesday's loss marks the 15th straight loss this season.
But there's still time to get a win. Williston will host three home games in the coming days and will fight for a win against Mandan on Feb. 11, Bismarck on Feb. 13 and Dickinson on Feb. 16.
After that they still have two more games in February the first is an away game against Jamestown on Feb. 19 and the final game is a home game against Watford City on Feb. 23.