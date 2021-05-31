After getting the chance to extend its season, the Williston High School softball team wasn’t able to do so, losing a consolation game in the Western Dakota Association tournament and having its season come to an end.
The Lady Coyotes lost 11-1 to Minot on Friday, May 28 in a loser-out game. Both teams had previously lost in the first round of the tournament.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
Minot wasted no time scoring and did so in bunches.
In the first inning, Minot scored two runs, followed by five runs in the second. In the third, Minot scored one run, and in the fourth, Minot scored three runs. Williston’s only run came in the fifth inning but wasn’t enough to extend the game.
Savannah Douglas started the top of the fifth inning with a single to give Williston a spark.
Zoe Lautenschlager came up next and hit a ground ball, reaching on an error. Douglas advanced to third and Lautenschlager advanced to second on an ensuing error in the play.
Jayden Dillon came up next and grounded out but was able to drive in Douglas for Williston’s run.
Overall in the game, Douglas led the team with two hits, and Jaidyn Nass recorded a hit as well, making up Williston’s three hits.
Dillon ended the game with Williston’s only run batted in, and Sierra Main and Olivia Bervig each drew a walk to get on base.
Douglas pitched the whole game for Williston, and only eight of the 11 runs scored by Minot were earned.
She was able to strike out four batters in the game.
Williston finished the season with an overall record of 9-25, but the Lady Coyotes had a good year.
The Lady Coyotes showed off some good hitting all season, and they were able to pitch some great games too.
Williston was able to sweep three doubleheaders, two against Turtle Mountain Community High School and one against Watford City High School, and the Lady Coyotes played a great game against Watford City to earn a spot in the WDA tournament.
The senior leadership and talent from Main, Dillon and Corynna Turnquist will be missed, but Williston will be returning a good roster for next year too.