Lady Coyotes finish 7th at Dickinson Golf Invite Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Aug 24, 2021 The Lady Coyotes placed seventh at the Dickinson Golf Invite on Monday, Aug. 23. Head Coach Tony Carmichael said his girls played well for the most part, and many of the players are participating in their first or second events ever."These student athletes are gaining valuable experience quickly," Carmichael said. "Our goal is to be mentally prepared for the Regional final at the end of September."Here's a look at how the team did in Dickinson. For varsity, Carrie Carmichael led the team and placed fourth individually.She shot an 81 overall. Just behind her on the team was Scout Graham who shot a 97 overall. Her sister Tegan Graham shot a 99 overall and Karrin Rustand shot 108. Berkeley Poekus shot 134 while Anyka Dietrich shot 135. And for JV Brooklyn Ekblad led the team shooting 126 overall.Dani Tinklenberg shot 134 overall and Laney Ekblad shot 145. Malia Moss also competed for JV and shot a 148 overall.The Lady Coyotes will have a short break before their next competition, which is Tuesday, Aug. 31.