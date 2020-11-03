The Williston High School volleyball team may have lost the Tuesday, Nov. 3 game to Watford City, but the Lady Coyotes had one of their best sets during the Senior Night game.
Watford City won all three sets against Williston but the Lady Coyotes did not go down easy and showed what they were capable of in the second set of the game.
The Lady Wolves got the upper hand in the first set. They took an early lead and managed to keep the lead over Williston, eventually going on to win the first set 25-13.
But Williston bounced back and were able to find Watford City's weaknesses and force errors.
Not only that, but the Lady Coyotes communicated more effectively in the second set, were more organized, had more saves including several close-saves that almost cost the team points and they had more momentum as a team.
And the fans noticed that too. Every time the Lady Coyotes forced an error, got a great hit or just ended the volley in a point for Williston, the cheering in the gym got louder.
Early on in the set, Williston took over, widening the score-gap by more than five points, and continuing to push to maintain their lead.
But Watford City caught up and tied the set 20-20. At that point both teams went back and forth tying the score and taking the lead until Watford City was able to break the trend and win the set 27-25.
Williston wasn't able to catch up in the third set and ended up losing the set 25-16 to Watford City, but the second set was still the highlight of the match.
Overall, the Lady Coyotes had 23 kills, three blocks, 50 digs and two service aces.
Williston has had consistent leaders on the court all season and those leaders were on top of it in Tuesday's game as well.
Emma Solberg and Emma Tong led the team in kills with six each and were followed by Macenzie Russell with four, Shelby Meyer with three, Erin Powers with two and Savannah Douglas with two.
Meyer, Douglas and Powers each had one block. Anna Isom had 20 digs and Meyer and Russell also had digs with 16 and 14, respectively.
Solberg and Meyer each had one ace as well.
Williston is still trying to get a win this season and might get the chance when they take on the Minot Magicians in Minot on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Thursday's game will be a play-in match to see which team will get to play in the Western Dakota Association tournament.
There are still some wrinkles that the Lady Coyotes will have to iron out before taking on Minot on Thursday.
However, if the Lady Coyotes are able to bring the fire that they experienced in the second set of Tuesday's game, they have a very strong chance at beating Minot.
Williston also honored its seniors on the team before the start of the game.
Douglas, a junior this year, said something special about each of the seniors before the game and after she spoke, the seniors were announced, given a gift and were able to greet their families on the court to take a picture.
The seniors honored before the game were Isom, Angelina Leija, Russell, Powers and Kiara Mehlhoff.
These are also the seniors on the roster from Tuesday's game, however the roster on the North Dakota High School Activities Association website lists three other seniors on the team that were included in a Nov. 2 Herald article.