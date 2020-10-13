The Williston High School volleyball team fought hard but could not put the pieces together and missed a good chance to gain a win this season after they fell to Dickinson on Oct. 13.
Each WHS player held their own, and each WHS player showed what they are capable of by proving they have the skill and talent to compete, however the WHS players made crucial errors that led them to lose.
But they were not alone.
Dickinson also had its fair share of errors, almost mimicking Williston. The only difference was that Dickinson was able to take advantage of the Lady Coyotes' mistakes more.
Before Tuesday's game, both the Lady Coyotes and the Midgets were tied for last in their region.
Each team shared a winless season up until Tuesday's game when Dickinson won in three sets—25-21, 25-20 and 25-13.
But despite the loss, Williston walked away with (approximately) 15 kills, one service ace and five blocks.
The Lady Coyotes will get to take another crack at Dickinson on Thursday, Oct. 15 when they play the Midgets on their home court.
Thursday's game was rescheduled from Sept. 22.
Williston will also face Jamestown at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Williston High School.