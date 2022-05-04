Caeleigh Goodman_WHS SOFTBALL

Caeleigh Goodman throws a pitch during an April 21 away game against Bismarck High.

 File Photo

The Williston High School softball team dropped a pair of tough games to Dickinson on Tuesday, May 3.

Williston lost the first game of the doubleheader 17-1, and the Lady Coyotes lost the second game 13-0.

Dickinson was able to dominate in both games, and the Lady Coyotes weren’t able to get much offense going.

In the first game, Williston was able to get one run on the board in the fourth inning. Dickinson built an 8-1 lead after the sixth inning, and they closed out the game with a nine-run seventh inning.

All statistics referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.

For Williston, Marlee Jorgenson recorded a run batted in to keep Williston from getting shut out. As a team, Williston recorded six hits to Dickinson’s 21.

In the second game, Dickinson recorded 15 hits as a team, while Williston recorded one hit. Gracie Strickland got the one hit for the Lady Coyotes.

Dickinson was a tough opponent for the Lady Coyotes, as Dickinson is undefeated this season.

With the losses, Williston falls to 3-8 overall and 0-8 in WDA play.

The next games for the Lady Coyotes are on Thursday, May 5 when they take on Mandan on the road.



