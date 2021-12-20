Purchase Access

The Williston High School girl’s hockey team lost a tough game against Bismarck on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Williston was shut out 0-6 by Bismarck, who used a big first period to propel themselves to the win.

Here’s a breakdown of the scoring, period-by-period.

First Period: 1. B, Averie Hanson (unassisted), 3:21; 2. B, Greta Tschider (Elle Gabel, Aspen Eslinger), 6:37; 3. B, Brenna Curl (unassisted), 8:42

Second Period: 4, B, Curl (Cam Schmidt, Avery Matt), 2:26; 5. B, Eslinger (Tschider, Kayley Wachter), 9:26; 6. B, Eslinger (Curl), 16:49

Third Period: No scoring

Goalie Saves: W: Olivia Bervig, 15-16-15-46; B: Kambree Graber, 5-7-1-13

Notes: Bismarck won its fourth game in a row...Williston dropped its fifth game in a row...Bismarck scored three first period goals and three second period goals.

Records: Williston, 2-5-0-0 Overall; 1-5-0-0 ND League; Bismarck, 4-1-2-0 Overall; 4-1-2-0 ND League

The Lady Coyotes will look to bounce back in their next game, which is on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. on the road at Devils Lake, according to the Western Dakota Association website.

