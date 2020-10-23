The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team competed in its last regular season meet Tuesday, Oct. 20 against Minot.
Although the Lady Coyotes lost to Minot, head coach Joe Kemp said in an email that several of the girls accomplished personal bests and have done very well this season, something he said should be celebrated.
Natalie Pfau qualified by .1 in the 500 free-style and Maleah Ramsey was right along Pfau, he wrote, cutting her time by 10 seconds and was only one second away from qualifying.
Leah Jorgenson scored over 200 for the second straight 6-dive meet (her previous lifetime best was 180 and the qualifying score is 170).
“She’s put herself in position to compete for a spot on the podium at the State level,” Kemp wrote.
Reagan Coughlin swam within hundredths of her lifetime bests and she’s now .7 sec from qualifying in the 50 and 1.5 from qualifying in the 100.
Jordan Stauffer is just .4 from qualifying in the 100 Fly and Savannah Goehring has been good all season, inching even closer to qualifying in the 100 Fly after Minot’s race.
Myah Tofte is .4 from qualifying the 50 and 1.8 from qualifying in the 100.
Kearyn Woodward has officially rebounded (she was out for a while as a result of a back injury) and is swimming personal bests.
But Kemp wrote that most importantly, Woodward has been getting those personal bests and swimming without serious back pain for the first time in nine months.
He said that Adelle Cotton has worked very hard this season and despite having to deal with lingering ear infections lately (which he said is crippling to a swimmer), she’s within striking distance of qualifying.
“For Adelle, her rough (worse) times this season are faster than her best times last season,” Kemp wrote.
Lola Senderhauf has already earned herself a spot on a state team relay and still has a huge opportunity for improvement, Kemp wrote.
Hailey Sorenson and Kaylynn Riely have blown last season’s times out of the water, he said.
“They can also take credit for making everyone around them (the younger and older teammates) work harder and become better every day,” Kemp wrote. “I can’t wait to see how their taper treats them at the end of the season.”
Additionally, Kemp mentioned that there are several young, first-year swimmers who have done exceptionally well in workouts this season.
He said Ella Richards, Lizzie Waagen, Emmy Sorenson and Audrey Jafolla approached each workout like a group of hardened vets and he said they have been “super impressive to watch.”
And much like the Coyotes girls cross country team, swimming has its fair share of talented seventh graders that have climbed the ranks this year.
“Kara Hansen, Kambree Draper, Dru Zander, Olivia Tveter, Jayden Woodward, Alethia Lovgren and Mackenzie Potter have the attitude, work ethic and talent to make us really good for a really long time,” Kemp wrote. “Draper and Zander have already qualified for state as individuals. A couple others are very close.”
Kemp gives much of the credit for having such a talented group of seventh graders to the Sea Lions.
He said athletes coming from that program are always race-ready, but the dozen plus who joined from the Sea Lions program this year have been dynamic.
“I Haven’t seen a group of seventh graders have this significant of an impact on the state roster these last six years,” he wrote.
Also senior and one of the team’s many leaders, Demi Peterson, swam a 1:16 in the 100 breaststroke in Minot. Kemp said that was fun to watch.