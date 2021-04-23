Runs were aplenty for the Williston High School softball team during a home doubleheader on Wednesday, April 21, as the Lady Coyotes defeated Turtle Mountain Community High School 18-2 and 20-0. The Lady Coyotes’ lineup had no trouble getting runs across the plate, able to hit all pitches that Turtle Mountains’ pitchers threw at them. On the flip side, Williston’s pitching did a great job limiting runners and not allowing many chances to score. In the first game, the second inning was the decisive factor for the Lady Coyotes’ win, and a big third inning rout was used by Williston to secure a big lead. Turtle Mountain actually held a lead after the first inning, 2-1, but wasn’t able to score at all the rest of the game. In the second inning, seniors Corynna Turnquist and Sierra Main both drove in one run each, and freshman Jaidyn Nass drove in two runs to give Williston a 5-2 lead, which was good enough for the win alone. But the Lady Coyotes weren’t done, as in the third inning, they poured in another 10 runs. Williston also scored four more runs in the fourth inning. Turnquist, Main, Nass and junior Rylea Iverson led Williston with three runs batted in each. Freshman Aaliyah Bertelsen had two RBIs as well. To round out the lineup, freshman Kierra Slagle, junior Zoe Lautenschlager, sophomore Caeleigh Goodman and senior Jayden Dillon each had one RBI. On the mound, Goodman gave up seven hits and two runs (one earned). She also walked one batter and struck out nine. Williston didn’t waste any time getting a big inning going in the second game, scoring 12 runs in the first inning. The Lady Coyotes also scored eight runs in the second inning, ending the game early. Bertelsen led the team with four RBIs, and junior Savannah Douglas had three RBIs. Slagle added two RBIs, and Main and juniors Marlee Jorgenson and Olivia Bervig each had one RBI. On the mound, Douglas was near-perfect, allowing just one hit and one walk. She also struck out seven batters in the two innings pitched.
